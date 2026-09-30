Kim Da-young, Bae Sung-jae's wife, appears on Problem Child in House looking heavier—was she already pregnant then?

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Amid reports that Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) announcer Kim Da-young is pregnant, interest is also growing in Problem Child in House, where she will appear alongside Bae Sung-jae.

On the 30th, KBS2's Problem Child in House released a preview video titled, "The never-ending flirting debate between 14-year age-gap announcer couple Bae Sung-jae and Kim Da-young!"

The newlywed couple, who have a 14-year age gap, drew attention by showing that they are still enjoying their honeymoon phase. The two, whose pet names during their dating days were 'baby' and 'puppy,' shared the story of how they became a couple while debating who had flirted first.

Bae Sung-jae claimed that Kim Da-young had flirted first, saying, "We were eating and having coffee, and you stared at me intently. That look was provocative." Kim Da-young, however, drew laughter by revealing, "There were just the two of us, and I said, 'I'm going to take the subway. You should go,' but you kept following me."

Bae Sung-jae then brought up another instance of flirting, saying, "She said she wanted to eat ice cream. There was only one spoon, and she scooped some out for me with the one she had been using." Kim Da-young appeared flustered and asked, "Why are you acting like this today?"

What stood out in the preview video was Kim Da-young's appearance. She was wearing an oversized black dress that did not reveal her figure. In particular, she appeared to have gained weight compared with before, prompting curiosity about whether she was pregnant.

It was belatedly reported that Kim Da-young was expecting to give birth at the end of this year. Bae Sung-jae's agency, SM Culture & Contents (SM C&C), said, "The two are preparing to welcome a new life," adding, "For privacy reasons, it is difficult to provide details, including the expected due date."

Meanwhile, KBS2's Problem Child in House, featuring the couple Bae Sung-jae and Kim Da-young, will air on October 6.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.