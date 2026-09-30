Hwang Bo-ra Addresses Controversy Over Her Mother's 'Grandparent Childcare': "Mom Refused a Nanny, and I'm Making Sure She Gets Plenty of Rest"

[Sportschosun | Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Hwang Bo-ra has directly addressed concerns over her mother's recent involvement in caring for her grandchild after sharing a conversation with her mother.

On the 29th, a video of Hwang Bo-ra having an earnest conversation with her mother was posted on her YouTube channel.

Hwang Bo-ra mentioned comments posted on a recent video, including, "Please don't make your mother provide childcare in her later years" and "It might be better to hire a nanny."

She directly explained her position after some viewers expressed concern about the childcare burden on her mother.

Hwang Bo-ra said, "We also suggested hiring a childcare helper, but Mom absolutely refused." She explained that although she had proposed finding a childcare helper for her mother, her mother had turned down the idea.

In response, Hwang Bo-ra's mother confessed, "I find Grandpa more tiring than my grandson Woo-in. Preparing meals is hard." She candidly said that taking care of her husband's meals was more difficult than looking after her grandson.

Hwang Bo-ra shared her mother's special affection for her son Woo-in, saying, "Mom always says, 'What would we have done if we didn't have Woo-in?'"

Hwang Bo-ra then opened up about her own feelings regarding her mother's later-life childcare responsibilities. She said, "There are moments when it's hard to endure, but just as Woo-in has his grandmother by his side, my mother has me by hers. That's why I intend to take responsibility for protecting her."

She added, "Although she helps us willingly and happily, I'm also doing my best to take good care of her so she can get plenty of rest. Thank you all for being concerned."

Meanwhile, Hwang Bo-ra married Kim Young-hoon in 2022. Kim Young-hoon is the second son of actor Kim Yong-gun and the younger brother of actor Ha Jung-woo. The couple has a son.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.