Son Ye-jin, ‘Hyun Bin’s Wife,’ Shows a Side We’ve Never Seen Before... Ditches Her Elegant Image to Devour Cheese Sticks

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Son Ye-jin shared a down-to-earth glimpse of her daily life by posting a mukbang video featuring the cheese sticks that have recently become popular.

On the 30th, Son Ye-jin posted a short video on her social media account without a caption.

In the video, Son Ye-jin casually enjoyed a mukbang while holding the trendy cheese sticks in her hand.

After taking a bite, she gazed at the cheese stretching out and drew attention with a satisfied expression.

She continued eating the cheese sticks one after another without saying much, keeping up what could only be called an intense mukbang.

Fans were drawn to this comfortable and relatable side of her daily life, which differed from the image she presents in her projects.

Meanwhile, Son Ye-jin married actor Hyun Bin in 2022, and the couple welcomed a son in November of the same year.

She also returned to viewers after a long absence by taking on a historical drama for the first time in 24 years in the Netflix series The Scandal, which was released on the 18th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.