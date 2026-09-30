BLACKPINK's Jisoo Breaks Down in Tears After Meeting the Family of Her Late 'Paris Mom' Mathilde Favier

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Jisoo, a member of BLACKPINK, shed tears after meeting the daughter of the late Mathilde Favier, Christian Dior's head of public relations.

On the 29th local time, Jisoo attended Christian Dior's 2027 Spring/Summer collection show in Paris, France.

Mathilde's daughter also attended the event. Jisoo became emotional as soon as she saw her, and the two embraced. Jisoo gently asked Mathilde's daughter, "Are you okay?" She replied, "I still miss my mother so much." Jisoo continued comforting her, gently rubbing her back.

A short while later, Mathilde's daughter introduced Jisoo to her father as "Mom's Korean daughter." Jisoo finally let the tears she had been holding back fall and said, "I keep tearing up."

Mathilde was an influential figure in the fashion industry. Because she always took such good care of Jisoo whenever she attended Christian Dior events, including its fashion shows, Mathilde was affectionately nicknamed "Jisoo's Paris mom." However, she died suddenly in a traffic accident last August at the age of 57. At the time, Jisoo posted a tribute that read, "From the very beginning of my journey with Dior, you treated me with such warmth and kindness. Over the years, we shared so many special moments together, and I will always be grateful for the care, love, and support you showed me."

Meanwhile, on the 4th, Jisoo released "CLICK," the first pre-release single from her first full-length album.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.