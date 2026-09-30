Tablo Scolds Daughter Haru, Only to Get Scolded by Wife Kang Hye-jung: "You Have No Right to Lecture Her"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] EPIK HIGH's Tablo revealed an anecdote about scolding his daughter Haru, only to be scolded by his wife, Kang Hye-jung.

On the 30th, a Shorts video titled "The Story of Getting Scolded by My Wife While Scolding Haru" was posted on Tablo's YouTube channel.

Tablo said, "My wife and I were both saying something to Haru about her desk. There was a pile of papers on it that took up half the desk, leaving no room for anything else. I thought I should use this opportunity to teach her, so I said, 'Haru, do you see that pile of papers? It's been sitting there for two weeks, piled up like a mountain. You can't start anything new at that desk. You should keep your desk neat and organized. The condition of a person's desk, the condition of their workspace, reflects the condition of their mind.' I said it rather impressively, and my wife nodded along."

However, after receiving a text message from Kang Hye-jung the next day, Tablo immediately apologized to his daughter. Tablo said, "I was in a meeting the next day when I got a text from my wife. She sent me a photo of my desk. It said, 'You have no right to say anything. You have no right to lecture our daughter about her desk.'" He added, "I had to admit it. I was so embarrassed. So I told Haru about it, too. Haru burst out laughing. Saying, 'We're in the same boat,' I immediately apologized to her," which made everyone laugh.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.