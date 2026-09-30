Lee Hanee Celebrates Second Daughter’s First Birthday, Choosing Hanbok Over a Dress for a Graceful Look

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Lee Hanee showed off her graceful appearance in hanbok to celebrate her second daughter’s first birthday.

A hanbok company posted photos on its official account on the 30th, along with a message that read, "Congratulations to Lee Hanee on your second baby’s first birthday. We were happy and grateful to be able to share this precious and joyful day with you."

In the photos, Lee Hanee displayed her elegant hanbok style by pairing a white jeogori embroidered with gold details with a bright pink chima. She added an ornate norigae to the front of the jeogori, highlighting the traditional beauty of the outfit.

With her hair neatly tied back, Lee Hanee conveyed both classical beauty and sophistication through subtle makeup and a radiant smile.

Lee Hanee chose hanbok instead of a dress for her first daughter’s first-birthday celebration as well. By wearing hanbok again for her second daughter’s first birthday, she showed her special affection for traditional attire.

Meanwhile, Lee Hanee married a non-celebrity man two years her senior in 2021 and welcomed their first daughter the following year. She gave birth to her second daughter in August last year.

Lee Hanee is currently preparing for the release of the Netflix series 'Tantara.' Set in the Korean entertainment industry of the 1960s through the 1980s, when barbarism and violence ran rampant, 'Tantara' tells the coming-of-age story of people who had little but threw themselves into pursuing dazzling success. The series stars Song Hye-kyo, Gong Yoo, Cha Seung-won, and Kim Seol-hyun, among others.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.