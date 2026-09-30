Yoon Eun-hye Looks Even Younger Ahead of 42nd Birthday... Poses with Her “Ideal Type,” 11-Years-Younger Shin Seung-ho

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Yoon Eun-hye showed off her unchanged youthful beauty ahead of her 42nd birthday.

On the 30th, Yoon Eun-hye shared photos on her social media showing that she had watched the film “Reawaken Man: The Red,” along with the message, “Thanks to Seung-ho, I had such a wonderful time watching it.”

In the photos, Yoon Eun-hye posed in front of the movie poster and stood next to Shin Seung-ho for a warm photo together. She added a lively touch to her look by pairing an oversized jacket with a checked shirt, miniskirt, and long boots.

Born on October 3, 1984, Yoon Eun-hye drew attention with her youthful appearance, reminiscent of her early debut days, even just three days before her 42nd birthday. Her long, straight hair with bangs and playful expression also made her look even younger. Yoon Eun-hye will turn 42 on October 3.

Yoon Eun-hye also expressed her affection for the film. She said, “It moved so quickly that I didn’t realize 101 minutes had passed. I watched it without noticing the time go by,” adding, “The movie had spectacular action, and the cast’s chemistry was incredibly fun, impressive, and entertaining.”

She continued, “I hope ‘Reawaken Man: The Red,’ which was released today, receives lots of love. Seung-ho, fighting!” expressing her support for Shin Seung-ho.

“Reawaken Man: The Red” is a 101-minute action film released that day. It follows Seok-hwan, played by Koo Kyo-hwan, who possesses the extraordinary ability to come back to life 72 hours after dying, and Black, a mysterious figure played by Shin Seung-ho, who pursues him. Shin Seung-ho plays Black in the film.

Yoon Eun-hye and Shin Seung-ho also share a unique connection. The two appeared together on tvN’s “Handsome Guys” last year, attracting attention for their older-woman-younger-man chemistry. While discussing her ideal type at the time, Yoon Eun-hye said, “Actually, I like someone like Shin Seung-ho.” Shin Seung-ho also performed a mock confession to Yoon Eun-hye during a skit, drawing laughs. They were born in 1984 and 1995, respectively, making them 11 years apart.

Their connection continued afterward. In April, Yoon Eun-hye watched the film “Jjanggu” at Shin Seung-ho’s invitation and shared a photo they took together, offering him her support. About five months later, she once again personally sought out and supported a project starring Shin Seung-ho, highlighting their warm friendship.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.