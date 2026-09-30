'57 kg' Hwang Jung-eum loses 5 kg in a week thanks to raising her two sons: "Human Mounjaros"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Hwang Jung-eum said she had successfully lost 5 kg.

On the 30th, Hwang Jung-eum posted a photo along with the message, "Thank you, my brave boys. It's because of you human Mounjaros. I just weighed in at 52.2 kg."

The photo showed Hwang Jung-eum documenting her workout. She had previously said that her weight had risen to 57 kg after returning from a trip. On the 23rd, she announced her diet through her YouTube channel, saying, "I went from 51–52 kg to 57 kg and came back. My clothes fit best when I weigh 51.7 kg, so I want to lose weight until I reach 51.7 kg." Hwang Jung-eum had said she resumed exercising after a four-month break to lose weight, and she succeeded in shedding an impressive 5 kg just one week after making the announcement. Her dedication to balancing child care and working out was particularly noticeable.

Meanwhile, actress Hwang Jung-eum recently launched a YouTube channel and began communicating with her fans.

Hwang Jung-eum recently became the subject of discussion after appearing in a video as if she were going to meet a male guest while not wearing a bra. She explained, "Because it was for a broadcast, I wore lace underwear without cups. Why would you say I wasn't wearing a bra? Today is the day I'm going braless," adding, "I don't wear a bra so often at home that it has become a habit. Bras with cups feel too constricting, so I can't wear them."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.