Ko So-young's Older Brother Is Also 'Celebrity-Level' Handsome... "He Even Received Fan Letters After People Saw Him in Person"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Ko So-young candidly revealed her older brother's good looks and past popularity, showcasing the witty banter typical of real-life siblings.

On the 29th, Ko So-young's YouTube channel released a video showing her chatting with her family.

When the subject of her older brother's good looks came up, Ko So-young made a slightly uncomfortable expression, displaying a quintessential sibling reaction that drew laughter.

Ko So-young responded dryly, "I don't really have anything to say about that, do I?" When asked whether she looked like her brother, she explained, "I look like my father, while my brother looks like our mother."

Her sister-in-law said, "At first, I thought Ko So-young and my husband looked the most alike. But these days, now that my husband has gained weight..." before bursting into laughter.

Ko So-young also acknowledged her brother's good looks in the past. She said, "My brother really was handsome. These days, he doesn't take care of himself."

Her sister-in-law added, "I saw some old photos and was shocked."

Ko So-young especially caught attention by sharing an anecdote about how popular her brother once was.

She recalled, "There was a time when my brother's fans used to come to our house. They would come asking, 'Is So-young here?' But after seeing my brother and falling for him, they sent him fan letters. My brother was very popular."

Even so, Ko So-young added, "But now he's just an ordinary middle-aged man," prompting laughter.

Ko So-young also talked about her brother's current lifestyle. She said, "My brother isn't interested in his appearance," adding, "Even his haircuts are done by my sister-in-law."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.