"Reduced Vagal Nerve Function": Lee Sang-soon Still Unable to Return After 35 Days—An Unexpected Update from Lee Hyori and Lee Sang-soon

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Lee Sang-soon has been away from his radio DJ seat for more than a month due to health problems. Lee Sang-soon and his wife, Lee Hyori, recently gave a gift to their close friend Jung Jae-hyung, who has been filling in for him, and expressed their gratitude.

On the 29th, Jung Jae-hyung posted a photo on social media along with the message, "A gift from Sang-soon and Hyori! This is Jung Jae-hyung, living another perfect day today. Starting soon!"

The photo showed the gift that Lee Hyori and Lee Sang-soon had given Jung Jae-hyung. It was a moisturizing balm from Company M, reportedly priced at around 200,000 won. The gift appeared to be a token of appreciation for Jung Jae-hyung, who took over as the special DJ of MBC FM4U's "A Perfect Day with Lee Sang Soon" in Lee Sang-soon's absence.

Lee Sang-soon's absence from the DJ booth for more than a month has also drawn attention. After suddenly experiencing health problems on August 26 and struggling to host the live broadcast normally, he has been unable to return to the DJ booth for 35 days.

Lee Sang-soon later said, "After undergoing tests due to a sudden deterioration in my condition, I was advised by medical staff to rest because of reduced vagal nerve function." He added that he was resting while awaiting a thorough examination.

While Lee Sang-soon focuses on his recovery, "A Perfect Day with Lee Sang Soon" has continued airing with special DJs. Thomas Cook, Sung Jin-hwan, Kwon Jin-ah and Jung Jae-hyung have taken turns filling in for Lee Sang-soon.

Lee Hyori and Lee Sang-soon personally prepared a gift for Jung Jae-hyung, who recently took over the microphone, to express their gratitude. Their long-standing friendship and care for one another amid the month-long absence added a heartwarming touch.

Meanwhile, Lee Sang-soon married Lee Hyori in 2013.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.