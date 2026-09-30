Yoon Min-soo's Son Yunhoo, Making His Singing Debut, Shocked by His Own Live Video: "Let's Lose Weight"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Singer Yoon Min-soo's son Yunhoo was shocked by his heavier appearance and declared that he would go on a diet.

On the 30th, Yunhoo posted a video on his social media.

In the video, Yunhoo performs live, singing "If Only," a song by Sung Si-kyung that he remade. He continued singing without showing any signs of nervousness, even while performing directly in front of customers at a street food stall. In particular, his steady vocal skills, seemingly proving that he inherited his father Yoon Min-soo's musical DNA, drew admiration.

While showcasing his impressive live singing, Yunhoo also caught attention by taking a realistic look at himself and vowing to go on a diet, saying, "Let's lose weight."

Meanwhile, Yoon Min-soo married in 2006 and had Yunhoo, but the couple divorced in 2024. Yunhoo is currently majoring in business administration at the University of North Carolina (UNC) in the United States. On the 15th, he officially released a recording that remade Sung Si-kyung's signature song "If Only." As he has taken his first step as a singer, attention is focused on what path he will pursue next.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.