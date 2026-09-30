Bae Sung-jae and Kim Da Young Expecting a Child... Pregnant 16 Months After Marriage

Kim Da Young (left), Bae Sung-jae. Sportschosun database

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Bit] Former announcer-turned-broadcaster Bae Sung-jae and Kim Da Young are expecting a child.

SM C&C, Bae Sung-jae's agency, told Sportschosun on the 30th, "Bae Sung-jae and Kim Da Young are currently preparing to welcome a precious new life. We ask for your generous understanding that it is difficult to provide detailed confirmation, including the expected delivery date, in order to protect the artist's privacy."

The agency added, "Thank you, as always, for showing Bae Sung-jae and Kim Da Young your warm interest and support."

Bae Sung-jae and Kim Da Young got married last May after dating for about two years. Bae Sung-jae, born in 1978, and Kim Da Young, born in 1992, also drew attention because they are 14 years apart.

The couple did not hold a separate wedding ceremony. Instead, they marked the occasion with a meal attended by both families. News that they are preparing to welcome a precious new life about one year and four months after their marriage has been met with warm congratulations.

Bae Sung-jae began his broadcasting career in 2005 as an announcer at KBS Gwangju Broadcasting Headquarters before joining SBS in 2006 as an announcer in its 14th open-recruitment class. He established himself as one of SBS's leading sports announcers by serving as a commentator for major sporting events, including the FIFA World Cup, the Asian Games and the Olympic Games. After leaving SBS in 2021, he has worked as a freelance broadcaster.

Kim Da Young worked at Mokpo MBC and Busan MBC before joining SBS in 2021 as an experienced-hire announcer. She hosted the weekday sports news segment on SBS Eight O'Clock News and Sports Tonight, and also appeared on the SBS variety show Shooting Stars. She left SBS last April.

Jung Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.