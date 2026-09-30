Park Mi-sun Takes on Her First Long-Haul Flight After Cancer Treatment: "I'm Scared of Getting Carried Away This Late in Life" (Radio Star)

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Park Mi-sun, who appeared on Radio Star, revealed that she is enjoying a happy life as an ARMY after getting into BTS thanks to her close friend Kim Jung-nan. She also drew attention by sharing how she became a successful fan after attending a BTS concert, as well as her plans to travel to Bangkok for another concert.

MBC's Radio Star, airing today (the 30th), will feature Park Mi-sun, Kim Jung-nan, Kim Sae-rom and Kim Soo-mi in a special titled "I'll Be the Cool Older Sister—Who Will Be the Younger Sister?" The episode was planned by Choi Yoon-jung and directed by Yoon Hye-jin, Hwang Yun-sang, Byeon Da-hee and Yang In-hye.

Park Mi-sun recently drew attention by revealing how she became a latecomer BTS fan and ARMY. Although she had never been particularly interested in idols, she attended a BTS concert with her close friend Kim Jung-nan and confessed that she has since developed a serious BTS obsession. Park Mi-sun also shared how much she enjoyed experiencing ARMY's perfectly synchronized chants and cheers at the concert.

Park Mi-sun said she became a true fan after searching for BTS songs and videos following the concert. "Can I brag about this?" she asked before revealing that V had liked a photo she posted on social media as proof of her attendance at the BTS concert, surprising everyone. Kim Jung-nan expressed her envy, saying, "You're really a successful fan!"

Park Mi-sun said, "I'm scared of getting carried away this late in life," and revealed that she is planning to attend a BTS concert in Bangkok with Kim Jung-nan. Because of her cancer treatment, Park Mi-sun had been unable to take long-haul flights for several years. "My results have improved further in the follow-up tests I undergo every six months," she said, expressing excitement about taking a trip again after such a long time.

The story of Park Mi-sun, a latecomer ARMY who has truly become a BTS fan, can be seen on Radio Star, airing today, Wednesday the 30th, at 10:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Radio Star is a one-of-a-kind talk show beloved by many. Its MCs disarm guests with sharp, witty banter that can go in any direction and draw out their genuine stories.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.