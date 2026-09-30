Song Il-kook Is the Shortest One Now... Eighth-Grade Triplets Show a Major Growth Spurt, with One Reaching 186 cm: "They Used to Be Such Little Babies"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] The latest update on the dramatic growth of Song Il-kook's triplet sons, Song Dae-han, Min-guk and Manse, has been revealed.

Recently, a coffee shop in Gangneung posted photos along with the message, "Mr. Song Il-kook and the triplets. Wow, they were such tiny babies, but now they've come to visit and are much taller than me—I’m 182 cm!"

The photos showed Song Il-kook and the triplets in their latest appearance. Now in their second year of middle school, the triplets have grown far taller than their father, attracting attention with their remarkable growth.

The triplets have worn matching outfits since they were young, and they still dressed alike after becoming middle school students. However, their distinct personalities were evident in their different expressions and poses.

Song Il-kook had previously shared updates on the triplets' growth through various television programs. He said, "They're taller than me. It's not as though I'm short, but Song Dae-han is 186 cm, Min-guk is 183 cm, and Manse is 180 cm."

He also opened up about the challenges of raising the triplets as they entered puberty. Song Il-kook, who says he is receiving 'mirror therapy' through Song Dae-han, Min-guk and Manse, said, "I really feel curses rising all the way to my throat, but I can't say anything." He added, "I think I'm getting back threefold for all the sins I committed against my mother in the past."

On the 28th, he also appeared on a radio program and said, "I've been so stressed lately," adding, "I'm living day by day, praying," as he spoke about the difficulties of raising children going through puberty.

Meanwhile, Song Il-kook married a judge in 2008 and has three sons: Song Dae-han, Min-guk and Manse.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.