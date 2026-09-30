Jin Yang-hye Disappointed That Home Is Solely in Husband Son Bum-soo’s Name: “I Expected Joint Ownership After We Were Named an Equal Couple”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Jin Yang-hye revealed how she was moved by one remark from her husband, Son Bum-soo, only to feel deflated when he later changed his position.

On October 3, Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)’s Dongchimi will discuss the topic, “I want to leave the child with someone and escape at least once.”

In a recently released video, Jin Yang-hye began by saying, “(The lawyer) said that if I had done a lot of child-rearing, my contribution to the formation of the marital assets would be 50:50.”

She continued, “Not long after I married my husband, we were appointed an honorary equal couple in 1999. There were people who had consistently served as role models, but I think we were chosen because we were newlyweds and they wanted us to live well as an example.”

She added, “The oath for honorary equal couples included several provisions, but the one that caught my eye was, ‘The house shall be jointly owned.’ So I expected that we would register our home jointly if we bought one.”

Jin Yang-hye said, “We later bought a house, but it was registered solely in my husband’s name. When I first saw that, I simply thought that was how it was. But whenever I felt hurt by my husband or we had a marital argument, it would suddenly come to mind. I felt disappointed, so I told him, ‘We are an equal couple, and I naturally thought you would register it jointly.’”

She also said, “The next time we argued, I told him, ‘If we get divorced, let’s divide everything exactly 50:50.’ He replied, ‘If that ever happens, you can take it all.’ So I was completely mollified. I thought, ‘So this is the kind of man I’m married to,’ and I bragged about him a lot.”

She continued, “Much later, while my husband and I were enjoying a drink together, I told him, ‘That was the most moving moment for me.’ Suddenly, he put down his glass and said, ‘Back then, I knew too little about the world. A 50:50 split is right.’” Her confession prompted laughter.

Meanwhile, Jin Yang-hye and Son Bum-soo are former Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) announcers who joined the network through open recruitment. They married in 1994 and have two sons.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.