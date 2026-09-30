Kim Ji-min Wears a Sailor-Style Dress in Japan While Pregnant, Showing Off a Baby Bump After Gaining 5 kg

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Comedian Kim Ji-min shared an update from her visit to Osaka, Japan, while pregnant.

On the 30th, Kim Ji-min posted several photos along with the caption, "The reason they're doing this!! Something huge is coming! It might be rough!! I can't even imagine how intense it will be!"

The photos showed Kim Ji-min, comedian Jung Yi-rang and actress Hwang Bo-ra posing in front of the Glico Man sign, a landmark in Osaka's Dotonbori district.

The three women heightened the travel atmosphere with distinctive poses that looked like something from a fashion shoot. Jung Yi-rang and Hwang Bo-ra, in particular, coordinated school-uniform-inspired looks and struck bold poses that brought laughs.

Pregnant Kim Ji-min, meanwhile, matched the mood with a lively expression while wearing a sailor-style dress rather than attempting the intense poses of the other two.

Kim Ji-min recently revealed that she had gained 5 kg after reaching 19 weeks of pregnancy.

Kim Ji-min married Kim Jun-ho last July and announced her pregnancy this past July, one year after their wedding. She conceived through her first IVF treatment, and the baby's prenatal nickname is Duroopi. She is currently pregnant with a boy and is due in early February 2027.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.