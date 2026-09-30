Oh Cho-hee, Struggling to Raise Twins Alone, Furious at Husband for Asking Her to Cut His Toenails: "Bad Person" ("Dongchimi")

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Oh Cho-hee opened up about the difficulties of married life, revealing that she not only raises her twins largely on her own but also cuts her husband's toenails herself.

On the 30th, a video titled "Oh Cho-hee, three years into marriage, even cuts her husband's toenails while raising twins on her own?!" was posted on the Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN) YouTube channel.

In the video, Oh Cho-hee said of her husband, "If he sees trash on the street, he picks it all up," adding, "There's a market on the way home, and when it is open, if an elderly woman is still selling things late into the evening, especially on rainy days, he buys everything she has." She continued, "He's a genuinely kind person," describing her husband's usual behavior. She then confessed, "Someone who is good to other people isn't good to me. He turns out to be a bad person."

Oh Cho-hee said, "He picks up trash, brings it home, and leaves it there. I'd appreciate it if he sorted it for recycling and took it out, but I have to sort it myself," adding, "When the elderly women have food left over after selling it on market days, it's difficult to cook it at home. I have to take that food waste out, too." She expressed her frustration with her husband, who does not help care for the children yet leaves even the garbage disposal to her, saying, "I raise the children by myself at home, so I don't have time to throw anything away and leave."

Oh Cho-hee also said, "Recently, there was a lot of hair on the floor, so I was picking it up," adding, "My husband was doing something at his computer desk, and when he saw me, he stuck out his foot." Her husband had asked her, "Please cut my toenails."

Oh Cho-hee explained, "My husband is rather big, so it's difficult for him to cut them himself. Since I'm good with my hands, he asks me to do it." When she added, "I used to cut them for him early in our marriage," Jung Joo-ri said, "This means you've changed, Cho-hee."

After hearing this, Oh Cho-hee asked Jung Joo-ri, "Are you the same now as you were when you were dating and after having children?" Jung Joo-ri hesitated briefly before replying, "I still love him," prompting laughter. Kim Yong-man added, "Let's not speak so casually about someone else's situation," drawing more laughs.

Oh Cho-hee married a lawyer one year younger than her in May 2024. She later welcomed twins at the age of 40 after a difficult journey and gave birth to identical twin daughters in March.

Meanwhile, Oh Cho-hee appeared with her lawyer husband on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "Oh Eun Young's Report: Marriage Hell," which aired in August, and shared an update on her life as a mother of twins.

At the time, Oh Cho-hee and her husband were living apart during the week and together on weekends. She handled the care of their twins alone on weekdays, while differences of opinion with her husband over childcare, household chores, and financial issues compounded their conflicts, eliciting sympathy from viewers.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.