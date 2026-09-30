"She’s gotten even prettier" Go Hyun-jung causes a stir with her stunning real-life update... Her face looks smaller than a bungeoppang, leaving fans amazed

[Sportschosun | Kim Soo-hyun, Reporter] Actress Go Hyun-jung shared a glimpse of her recent life with fans by revealing a simple everyday moment enjoying bungeoppang.

On the 30th, Go Hyun-jung shared several photos on social media along with the caption, "Bungeoppang, always."

In the photos, Go Hyun-jung is holding a palm-sized bungeoppang and looking at the camera.

Her face appears even smaller next to the bungeoppang, while her distinct features capture attention.

That day, Go Hyun-jung visited a fashion brand that had unveiled its new fall collection and enjoyed shopping. She also shared photos of herself spending a leisurely holiday eating snacks.

As fans have recently been paying attention to her noticeably changed aura and appearance, the latest glimpse of Go Hyun-jung in the photos also drew an enthusiastic response.

Fans who saw the photos welcomed the update, leaving comments such as "You’re so beautiful," "You’re the prettiest in the world, sis," and "Why am I the only one getting older? You’re getting prettier and prettier."

Meanwhile, Go Hyun-jung appeared in last year’s drama "Mantis: A Killer’s Outing." She continues to communicate with fans by sharing glimpses of her daily life through social media and her YouTube channel.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.