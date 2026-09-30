Hwang Jung-eum Spent 20 Million Won on Plastic Surgery, 200 Million Won to Restore It: "I Ruined My Pretty Face... What Was I Thinking?"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Hwang Jung-eum directly addressed recent reactions to her appearance.

On the 30th, Hwang Jung-eum released a video on her YouTube channel titled "The Day My Desired Look Was Ruined While Trying to Find My Personal Color."

In the video, Hwang Jung-eum met with the production team in Seongsu-dong. When they asked why she had come to Seongsu-dong, she began by saying, "The comments and reactions about me were pretty bad, you know."

When the production team asked what kind of reactions she meant, Hwang Jung-eum candidly replied, "There was a lot of controversy over my appearance." She had recently drawn attention for her dramatically changed appearance in photos she released.

Hwang Jung-eum ultimately set out to find her personal color.

Describing her desired look as "natural," Hwang Jung-eum admitted, "I had too much plastic surgery and ruined my pretty face, so I'm undergoing restoration procedures to return to how I looked before. For example, if surgery cost 20 million won, restoring it costs 200 million won. I don't know what I was thinking."

She also revealed which areas she had operated on. Hwang Jung-eum said, "I had double-eyelid and nose surgery. I had a lot done, really. I think I had double-eyelid surgery about four times. Whenever I got bored, I'd go and get it done. I think I had double-eyelid surgery after 'Can You Hear My Heart' ended," adding, "I don't know why I did it. I already had a pretty face, but I wanted to maintain it and become prettier. Plastic surgery was also in fashion back then."

She also said, "I had a lot done, but now I've almost gone back to how I looked before. I had the nose work removed right away because it didn't suit me. I ended up looking like Keanu Reeves. I had it done when I appeared in my first drama, but my nose was so..." She continued, "As I transitioned to acting, I must have felt somewhat insecure. I think I tried to soothe that insecurity by changing my appearance."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.