'Doctor Husband' Park Eun-young on Viral 'Dance' Mention: "My Mother-in-Law May Feel Uncomfortable"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Chef Park Eun-young, known as the 'goddess of Chinese cuisine,' shared an anecdote about treating her mother-in-law to a special meal for her birthday.

On the 29th, Park Eun-young's YouTube channel released a video in which she met with 'Hidden Genius,' who appeared alongside her on the Netflix series 'Culinary Class Wars,' to discuss behind-the-scenes stories and their latest updates.

Park Eun-young said that she visited the restaurant run by 'Hidden Genius' to celebrate her mother-in-law's birthday. She had arranged the occasion herself because she wanted to treat her mother-in-law to a special meal.

Park Eun-young said, "My mother-in-law really likes Italian food, and she said she wanted to have some delicious pasta. So I told her, 'I'll take you to the restaurant that makes the best pasta in Korea,' and invited her."

She added, "My mother-in-law was very satisfied," describing how pleased she was with the experience.

At one point, the production team asked about the mother-in-law's reaction to 'dance.' Park Eun-young, who had drawn attention on social media for her dancing, carefully explained how her mother-in-law had responded.

Park Eun-young said, "Since my mother-in-law hasn't mentioned the dancing, I do think she might feel a little uncomfortable," adding, "The fact that she doesn't mention it at all could itself mean that she feels uncomfortable."

After hearing this, 'Hidden Genius' joked, "Would only your mother-in-law feel uncomfortable?" The remark prompted laughter at the scene.

Meanwhile, Park Eun-young appeared on the Netflix series 'Culinary Class Wars' in 2024, showcasing her outstanding Chinese cuisine skills and earning the nickname 'goddess of Chinese cuisine.' She has since stayed connected with the public through television appearances and cooking content.

Park Eun-young married a plastic surgeon last May, marking the beginning of a new chapter in her life.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.