'Eli Divorce' Ji Yeon-soo Criticized for Speaking Casually, Then Suddenly Tells Producer, "I'll Use Honorifics"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Yuna Jung] Television personality Ji Yeon-soo suddenly began using polite speech with a producer during filming, seemingly conscious of the comments surrounding her.

On the 28th, a video titled "Sex Education You Should Definitely Teach Ji Yeon-soo's Son (A Must-Watch for Parents)" was uploaded to Ji Yeon-soo's YouTube channel.

That day, Ji Yeon-soo met with the production crew without makeup and dressed casually. She said she was on her way back after dropping her son off at school and appeared embarrassed by her unglamorous appearance.

Later, Ji Yeon-soo looked around and said, "Watch out for cars," but quickly corrected herself. "Oh, right. I'll speak politely to you, Producer. Please watch out for cars."

The producer laughed and asked, "You saw the comments, didn't you? Is that why you're speaking politely?" Ji Yeon-soo replied, "That's right. I should speak politely."

Previously, Ji Yeon-soo had spoken casually to a producer she was close to during YouTube shoots. Some viewers expressed discomfort in the comments, and seemingly conscious of their reaction, she began using polite speech with the producer that day, drawing attention.

Meanwhile, Ji Yeon-soo married Eli Kim, a former member of UKISS, in 2014, and they had a son, Minsu. The couple divorced in 2020. Ji Yeon-soo is raising her son alone, while Eli Kim recently remarried and attracted attention.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.