Shim Jin-hwa Couldn’t Pay 300,000 Won in Rent, Even Had Thoughts of Taking Her Own Life...

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Comedian Shim Jin-hwa recalled the days when she struggled to pay even 300,000 won in monthly rent as an unknown comedian, saying, "Every day felt like hell."

On the 30th, a video titled "First-Ever Reveal of Shim Jin-hwa’s Tearful Courtyard House, Built from the Bottom Up Through Sheer Determination" was posted on the YouTube channel "Class A Jang Young-ran."

Shim Jin-hwa recalled having to work from a young age to support herself. "Because my family was not well-off when I was young, I started delivering newspapers in my second year of middle school, and on weekends, I worked washing dishes at a restaurant on Juwangsan Mountain," she said. She continued, "I also worked at a motel, and it was extremely difficult. It was packed with people on Christmas and New Year’s Day, and I had to clean up after all those people who had gone there to have fun." She added, "I cried bitterly while cleaning the rooms because I felt so miserable."

After working relentlessly and moving to Seoul, Shim Jin-hwa pursued her dream of becoming an actress while living in a goshiwon. However, financial difficulties led her to give up that dream and try out to become a comedian. Even after she was accepted as a comedian, her financial struggles continued. Shim Jin-hwa said, "I thought I had made it once I became a comedian, but my monthly salary was only 400,000 won."

She continued, "The problem was that after my father passed away and even Kim Hyung Eun died, I got my first rented room." In 2006, Shim Jin-hwa and Kim Hyung Eun were involved in a traffic accident while performing as the Three Beautiful Musketeers on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)’s People Searching for Laughter and handling an overly demanding event schedule. Kim Hyung Eun died on January 10, 2007, after battling injuries from the accident.

She explained, "The deposit for my rented room came from the insurance payout from the accident. The insurance money I received after the traffic accident was the first lump sum I had ever had in my life." She opened up about the irony of an accident that took her friend’s life helping her make ends meet. She recalled, "It was so difficult to finally get the room I had wanted so badly—a unit in a Hwagok-dong row house."

Shim Jin-hwa said, "But the rent was 300,000 won. Since I couldn’t pay it, my mother cooked at a funeral hall and saved the money she earned, 30,000 won a day, then sent me 300,000 won at a time." She continued, "I had worked hard without a shred of shame, yet I found myself thinking, ‘Why am I regressing?’ Every single day felt like hell."

She described how she had hidden away while her rent was overdue, saying, "I realized that someone could even die over 300,000 won," and revealed that she had once had thoughts of taking her own life, evoking sympathy. Shim Jin-hwa said, "I was scared," and continued, "I thought of my mother. My mother is truly an icon of sacrifice. When I thought of my mother, I just couldn’t go through with it." Her account of regaining her resolve by thinking of her mother during her most difficult moment drew attention.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.