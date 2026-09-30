"There Won’t Be a Third Marriage"... Remarried Jo Hye-ryun Says, "I Have to Get My Husband’s Permission"—Why She Watches Her Step (Joaeryeon)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] TV personality Jo Hye-ryun shared a candid conversation about traveling with fellow comedian Kim Ji-seon, bringing laughter to the scene.

On the 30th, the YouTube channel "Joaeryeon: Jo Hye-ryun" released footage of Jo Hye-ryun traveling with Lee Kyung-shil and Kim Ji-seon.

That day, Jo Hye-ryun prepared what she called a "mom workshop" for actress Lee Kyung-shil and Kim Ji-seon, with whom she has been working hard on the play "I Love You, Mom." The three decided to unwind from the fatigue of performing and enjoy some leisurely time together for the first time in a while.

Jo Hye-ryun suggested, "Let’s eat duck or something and go to a sauna. Let’s get permission from our husbands and go together sometime."

Kim Ji-seon responded unexpectedly. She said, "Unni, you ask your husband for permission? If I want to go somewhere, I just go," surprising Jo Hye-ryun.

When Jo Hye-ryun asked, "You don’t ask for permission?" Kim Ji-seon replied, "Who asks her husband for permission at our age?" Her comment drew laughter.

The two women, Kim Ji-seon, 55, and Jo Hye-ryun, 57, continued their candid discussion of married life.

Jo Hye-ryun explained, "It’s because my husband follows me whenever I go somewhere," but Kim Ji-seon burst out laughing and responded, "You must be crazy~"

Jo Hye-ryun then quipped, "I’m remarried, you know. I have to watch my step. There won’t be a third marriage."

Kim Ji-seon responded once again, saying, "Even if you’re remarried, at our age..." Their candid and cheerful exchange filled the set with laughter.

Meanwhile, Jo Hye-ryun remarried in 2014. She has a daughter, Kim Yoon-ah, and a son, Kim Woo-joo, with her ex-husband.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.