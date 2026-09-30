Seo In-young Squandered 20 Million Won in One Day After Renting a Club: "I Got Drunk and Made a Scene. I Thought I Was Crazy"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Singer Seo In-young looked back on how she once rented a club and spent 20 million won to celebrate her birthday in a special way, reflecting on how much she has changed.

On the 30th, the YouTube channel 'Gaegwacheonseon' posted a video titled "Seo In-young Takes the Subway to a Work Engagement in 15-cm Killer Heels—A First Look."

Seo In-young, who was celebrating her birthday that day, said, "Ever since I came to Namyangju, I have had a special birthday every year, but I feel sad when I go home. So I cried every year." She continued, "I felt empty. It became even worse after my mother passed away. I thought I wanted to spend my birthday quietly. I just wanted to spend it like an ordinary day."

She said, "I tried to make it special, but it ended up becoming even stranger. I got drunk and made a scene." The production staff then brought up her past, saying, "You even rented a club and spent 20 million won." Seo In-young regretted her reckless past, replying, "Exactly. I was crazy."

Seo In-young also expressed her gratitude for what she has experienced through her recent YouTube activities. She said, "We didn't start this expecting our YouTube channel to do well, but it did." She added, "I feel grateful that there can be this kind of happiness again." She went on to say, "I don't feel at all like, 'My second heyday has arrived.'" Looking back on how she used to focus only on herself, she said, "I was the kind of person who couldn't pay much attention to what was around me and always looked straight ahead like a racehorse. These days, I notice the staff."

The production staff then said, "I was shocked earlier. Managers always carried all my bags, so I didn't even know how to carry one myself." Seo In-young confessed, "I didn't know. I was that immature." She continued, "Just imagine if all of that disappeared. I would become a fool," explaining how she had changed and no longer took the help of those around her for granted.

Asked how she felt about turning 42, Seo In-young jokingly replied, "I feel awful. This is why I hate my birthday coming around now," drawing laughter.

She also showed strong determination to continue performing in the future. When asked, "How old do you think you'll be when you can still perform 'Cinderella'?" Seo In-young replied, "I plan to do it until I'm 60." She added, "I'm not sure about 'Cinderella,' but I want to keep doing 'Gaegwacheonseon' until I'm 60," expressing her affection for the YouTube channel.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.