'65-year-old' Seo Jeong-hee finally admits to cosmetic procedure after barrage of "What did you have done to your face?" questions: "The change was significant"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Seo Jeong-hee personally revealed that she had undergone a cosmetic procedure after continued interest in her noticeably changed appearance.

Seo Jeong-hee said on her social media on the 30th, "Lately, I hear so often that my face looks better. Every time I get asked, 'What did you have done?' I smile a little."

Indeed, Seo Jeong-hee has recently drawn attention with her youthful appearance, reminiscent of her heyday in her 20s.

In response, Seo Jeong-hee candidly explained the changes to her appearance, saying, "I actually didn't have much done. But the change was greater than I expected."

Seo Jeong-hee said, "I started with the thought that facial structure comes first," adding, "I improved the support of my face and used Thread Lift and Silhouette Soft to reposition sagging fat closer to its original position."

She also explained what she calls "Structural Aesthetics." Seo Jeong-hee said, "It means looking at why the face appears that way, starting with its structure, rather than changing only what is visible. It is not about turning my face into another face. It is about reorganizing the structure of my face so that the original me looks a little better. That is what I mean by Structural Aesthetics."

She also opened up about the changes she noticed after the procedure. "When I take photos or shoot videos, I can now see small differences that I used to simply overlook," she said, expressing satisfaction that "my facial contours have changed and my expressions look much more relaxed."

What Seo Jeong-hee was most satisfied with was not only the change in her appearance itself.

"Most of all, what I liked was that I came to look at myself a little more confidently in front of the camera," she said. "It's amazing that I can be this satisfied without changing much, and that's why I'm quite happy these days. I had just a little work done, yet I look so much better."

She added, "And the fact that the change still feels like me. That's what I like most about this change. Thank you, Doctor."

Meanwhile, Seo Jeong-hee married the late comedian Seo Se-won in 1982 and had one son and one daughter with him before divorcing in 2015. She is currently openly dating architect Kim Tae-hyun, who is six years younger than her.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.