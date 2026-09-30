Kim Sook: "When I was forced off a show, Song Eun-i stayed on alone, even though they didn't raise her appearance fee" ('VIVO')

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] On VIVO, Kim Sook and Song Eun-i addressed rumors that their friendship was merely business.

On the 30th, VIVO TV uploaded a video titled "Kim Sook Is Leaving Keeping Secrets."

A fan raised the following suspicion: "You two are definitely genuinely close friends, but when you look closely, you seem like longtime coworkers. You always work together on television, but it's suspicious that you travel separately every time. Could your friendship possibly be a business friendship?" The two coolly acknowledged, "It's not a suspicion; it's a fact." Kim Sook complained, "I ask Big Sister Eun-i to travel with me 365 times a year. I even send her my schedule and ask if a certain day works, but she turns me down every time. It hurts my feelings." Song Eun-i explained, "It's not that I turn you down. I only tell you about the days when I can't go." They said it was difficult to coordinate their schedules because they appear on different programs. Kim Sook clarified, "That means we can't go because our schedules don't align, not because we don't get along or because this is business." Song Eun-i added, "Our friendship is a business friendship, but traveling is a separate matter. We always want to go together."

In response to the rumors about their business friendship, the production team prepared a friendship-related question. They presented the two with a hypothetical situation and asked them to predict each other's answers. The production team asked, "If the Problem Child in House production team told Kim Sook, 'We want to go with just Kim Sook, without Song Eun-i. In return, we'll raise your appearance fee by 100 percent,' what would Kim Sook say?" Song Eun-i wrote down the answer she expected from Kim Sook. She said, "I always say this as a joke, but if Sook faced this situation, she would stop laughing and speak seriously," and wrote, "I'm in." Kim Sook responded, "You really don't know me at all," before revealing her answer. It was, "Thank you." Kim Sook explained, "These days, it would be difficult to raise the fee by 100 percent," and Song Eun-i also admitted, "At least one of us has to survive."

Kim Sook said, "It's something Eun-i should applaud, too. Even if the situation were reversed, I would have congratulated her." Song Eun-i replied, "That's the production team's decision, and it's not for us to argue over. If Sook said, 'If Song Eun-i doesn't do it, I won't either,' that would be foolish."

Kim Sook said, "That would mean we'd both get cut. At least one of us has to survive and buy the other a meal." She then revealed, "I was the only one cut from A Secret Society of Readers, remember? You survived alone. You stayed until the end even though they didn't raise your appearance fee," prompting laughter. Song Eun-i joked, "Did they even lower it?" Kim Sook concluded, "The professional world is cold."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.