Samangyeou takes aim at Han Ga-in, then apologizes... Support message saying "Please help with the lawsuit" remains

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] YouTuber Samangyeou raised allegations of undisclosed advertising involving actress Han Ga-in and later apologized. However, a request for donations remains in the video that sparked the controversy, drawing attention.

In a video released on the 28th, Samangyeou discussed the advertising methods and claimed benefits of a so-called ingestible albumin product, as well as concerns over misleading advertising. The controversy erupted after the YouTuber mentioned that Han Ga-in had previously introduced the product on her YouTube channel.

Han Ga-in introduced the albumin product in 2024 and mentioned its effects, including relieving fatigue. Samangyeou, however, claimed that its actual benefits had been exaggerated and that the product was essentially little more than a mixed beverage. The YouTuber also said that searches for albumin had increased after Han Ga-in's video was released, suggesting that her video may have contributed to raising public interest. Samangyeou later produced and released a separate Shorts video about Han Ga-in, reiterating the allegations.

Han Ga-in countered that the product had not been introduced through sponsorship or advertising, but was one she had purchased and used herself.

Han Ga-in stated, "I introduced a product that I purchased and used myself, without receiving any payment or sponsorship," adding, "There is no falsehood whatsoever regarding whether it was an advertisement." She continued, "When paid advertising is involved, it is my policy to upload the content with a 'paid advertisement included' label," and also disclosed records of her actual purchase.

According to the disclosed records, Han Ga-in purchased 90 bottles of the product for 616,000 won on July 23, 2024, before launching her YouTube channel. About four months later, on November 13, she released a video introducing the product. Records also show that she made an additional purchase on March 24, 2025.

Samangyeou subsequently made the Shorts video about Han Ga-in private and issued a personal apology.

On the 30th, Samangyeou wrote on the community page of the YouTube channel, "Regardless of the reason, I apologize to everyone who felt uncomfortable because of this video."

Samangyeou explained, "In a recent video about albumin, I mentioned Han Ga-in, and even after Han Ga-in stated her position, I cut out only the section about her—rather than focusing on the substance of the issue—and turned it into a Shorts video, causing misunderstanding." The YouTuber added, "As a channel that should have focused on the substance of the issue, it was an immature and careless decision to cut out that section and make another Shorts video." Samangyeou continued, "I have made the problematic Shorts video private. I sincerely apologize to Han Ga-in, who may have suffered unnecessary harm and emotional distress because of this."

However, it was confirmed that a request for donations remained in the description of the albumin video.

The message states, "I am currently being sued by companies. Please help," and includes a link for "channel support (for lawsuits and activities)."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.