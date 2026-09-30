Seo In-young Rides the Subway for the First Time at 42... SOS, She Doesn't Know How to Buy a Ticket: "I Grew Up Wealthy"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Seo In-young took the subway for the first time in her life at the age of 42.

On the 30th, the YouTube channel 'Gaegwacheonseon' uploaded a video titled "Seo In-young Takes the Subway to Her Schedule Wearing 15-Centimeter Killer Heels—First-Ever Reveal of Seo In-young."

The production team told Seo In-young that filming would proceed under the concept of "Happiness for 10,000 Won," adding, "You can't use your manager's car. Only public transportation, such as the subway or bus, is allowed."

Seo In-young surprised everyone by saying, "I've never taken the subway before." She added, "It's true. I only took the bus when I went to school. I don't even know how to buy a ticket." When the production team asked, "How did you get to Apgujeong back then?" Seo In-young replied, "I took the bus and then a taxi. My mom gave me quite a lot of pocket money." When the production team remarked, "So you grew up wealthy," she answered, "I did when I was young. Then my mom fell on hard times," making everyone laugh.

Seo In-young worried, "Where do I buy a subway ticket? Is there someone there? I'm really bad at that kind of thing," adding, "I don't understand any of this."

A short while later, Seo In-young arrived at the subway station. Although she said, "I'm scared," she also showed confidence by declaring, "I can do this."

However, when it was time to buy a transit card, she asked a passerby for help. Seo In-young asked, "This is a little embarrassing, but this is my first time taking the subway. Where do I get a ticket?" With the citizen's help, she successfully purchased a single-use transit ticket for the first time. At the fare gate, she said, "There's nowhere to put it," but after two attempts, she safely made it through, bringing laughter.

After finally boarding the subway amid a series of mishaps, Seo In-young said, "My heart is pounding. I'm worried I'll miss my stop because I have to get off," expressing concern that she might pass her destination and making viewers laugh.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.