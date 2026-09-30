"I've Never Been Overweight": Han Da-gam Opens Up About Her Struggle as Pregnancy Changed Her Once-Perfect Figure

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Han Da-gam candidly opened up about the emotional struggle she experienced after pregnancy changed the figure she had maintained throughout her life.

The 30th episode of KBS2's 'The Return of Superman' featured 47-year-old Han Da-gam, who is about 20 days away from giving birth, preparing for a special maternity photo shoot before meeting her daughter, Chal-tteok-i.

That day, Han Da-gam revealed her heavily pregnant belly for the first time at 35 weeks. She had decided to take maternity photos to preserve precious moments with Chal-tteok-i before giving birth.

Wearing a crop top with jeans and naturally showing her belly, Han Da-gam drew attention by presenting a stylish and hip look despite being heavily pregnant.

When the shoot began in earnest, the photographer asked Han Da-gam, "Please pull your clothes up more so that your belly is visible." Han Da-gam appeared shy for a moment in response.

She candidly said, "This is the first time I've shown my pregnant belly. I'm embarrassed that my belly has gotten so big." She continued, "Of course your belly gets bigger when you're pregnant. At some point, it changed shape completely once it went beyond what I could manage." She also shared, "Since making my debut, I've never had a protruding belly or gained weight. I never imagined that I would take photos like these in my life."

For Han Da-gam, who had maintained her figure through years of rigorous self-care, the physical changes brought on by pregnancy were unfamiliar. Pregnant at 47, she confessed that accepting her changed appearance had not been easy.

Han Da-gam said, "The hardest part of being pregnant was accepting the changes in my body. It was a little difficult at the time." She added, "Of course, I've accepted it now, so I'm showing my belly, but it was hard to get to this point." She then opened up, saying, "That was when I really felt that I was becoming a mother. I developed maternal love," revealing her deep affection for Chal-tteok-i, who will be born soon.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.