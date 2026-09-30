Kim Hye Yeon Confesses Complications from Rhinoplasty: "It Still Hasn't Settled After Two Years, and I Couldn't Even Breathe Through My Nose" ('Geuraejjeo')

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer Kim Hye Yeon confessed to complications from rhinoplasty.

On the 30th, the YouTube channel 'Kim Ji-seon and Kim Hyo-jin's Geuraejjeo' uploaded a video titled 'Can You Still Get Plastic Surgery When You're Older? (w. Kim Hye Yeon).'

Kim Hye Yeon said she was in favor of getting plastic surgery later in life. In response, Kim Hyo-jin said, "That's only because you had it done yourself," prompting Kim Hye Yeon to snap back, "My double-eyelid surgery was 30 years ago." Kim Hye Yeon continued, "I really had double-eyelid surgery at the beginning of my career, and it looks fine when I wear makeup. When I take it off, people ask, 'Did you have the surgery redone?' Back then, eyes that were deeply set like those of foreign actresses were fashionable. These days, it's all about making them look as natural as possible. You can't even tell."

Kim Hye Yeon then went on to reveal that she had also undergone rhinoplasty. She said, "I had it done a long time ago, and then had my nose done again as I got older to look prettier. When I had it done 30 years ago, the technology wasn't as advanced as it is now. So my nose kept drooping. It kept getting longer. That's why I had nose surgery again two years ago."

Kim Hye Yeon said, "I asked my doctor to make my nose more defined but a little shorter. But it became too sharply defined. It was so raised that my nostrils were visible. After that, I attracted so many anti-fans. They said things like I had plastic surgery as often as I ate, even though I had it 30 years ago and only once since then. I was deeply hurt." She added, "I had been worrying about it for two years, and recently my sinusitis became so severe that pus built up. They said something might have gone wrong with the nose surgery I had two years ago and that something had been inserted. I guess they put in something like silicone."

Kim Hye Yeon said, "I didn't want a nose this high, and that wasn't what the doctor's intention was either. It's not as if I go around acting crazy. Apparently, the bones hadn't settled into place and had been floating out of position for two years. My sinusitis became so severe that I couldn't breathe through my nose. I have to sing, but when I sang, nasal discharge would run down my throat, so I couldn't sing." She continued, "A month ago, I went to an ENT clinic and had sinus surgery. Because my nose had shifted inward and I couldn't breathe, I also underwent septoplasty to realign it. Fortunately, the procedure was covered by indemnity health insurance." In response, Kim Ji-seon emphasized, "If a surgery is covered by insurance, it's not cosmetic surgery."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.