Chaltteogi's Fetal Movements Decreased on the Day of Delivery... Han Da-gam Sheds Tears in Hospital Room, Saying, "How Can This Be?"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Han Da-gam shed tears after noticing that Chaltteogi's fetal movements were weaker than usual on the day of delivery, revealing the tense moments she experienced.

On the 30th episode of KBS2's The Return of Superman, Han Da-gam, the entertainment industry's oldest expectant mother at 47, embarked on a special trip during her final days of pregnancy, about 20 days before welcoming Chaltteogi.

Han Da-gam, the entertainment industry's oldest expectant mother at 47, shared how she felt with just 20 days remaining before her delivery.

She said that her excitement and worries both grew as the delivery date drew closer. "A month ago, I started to realize, 'So Chaltteogi is coming to me now,'" she said, adding, "I'm a little scared." She also honestly shared her concerns as an expectant mother: "I worry about whether I can do this well and whether Chaltteogi will be born healthy."

However, an unexpected situation arose on the day of delivery. Chaltteogi's fetal movements the previous day and that day were not as frequent as usual.

While lying in her hospital room, Han Da-gam appeared serious and then seemed to wipe away tears, evoking concern. She expressed her confusion, saying, "How can this be?"

Her husband said, "Maybe Chaltteogi thought I was telling the baby to come out soon because I kept saying, 'Let's meet.'" He revealed that the delivery had been moved up from the originally scheduled date.

The tense scene inside the operating room was then shown. As the situation suddenly progressed, Han Da-gam was seen hurriedly calling for her husband, heightening the tension.

Meanwhile, Han Da-gam gave birth to a healthy son on the 22nd.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.