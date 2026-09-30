Shim Jin-hwa's First Lump Sum After Losing the Late Kim Hyung Eun: "I Used the Traffic Accident Insurance Payout for My Deposit"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Comedienne Shim Jin-hwa opened up about the heartbreaking story of securing her first rented room with the insurance payout from the traffic accident that took the life of the late Kim Hyung Eun. She also explained why she has continued to look after Kim Hyung Eun's father.

On the 30th, the YouTube channel "Class A Jang Young-ran" uploaded a video titled "First Look at Shim Jin-hwa's Tearful Courtyard House, Built Through Relentless Work from the Bottom Up."

Shim Jin-hwa recalled moving to Seoul after saving the money she earned through relentless work, including delivering newspapers when she was in the eighth grade, to support herself.

However, her financial difficulties continued even after she was accepted as a comedian. Shim Jin-hwa said, "I thought getting accepted as a comedian meant I had made it, but my monthly salary was 400,000 won."

She continued, "It was only after my father died and Hyung Eun passed away that I got my first rented room." In 2006, Shim Jin-hwa and Kim Hyung Eun were working as the Three Beauties on the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) program People Searching for Laughter when they were involved in a traffic accident while handling an exhausting schedule of events. Kim Hyung Eun died on January 10, 2007, after a period of treatment.

Shim Jin-hwa said, "The deposit for my rented room came from the accident insurance payout. The payout I received after the traffic accident was the first substantial lump sum I had ever received in my life." She opened up about the painful irony of the accident that took her friend's life helping her make a living. She added, "It was incredibly difficult to finally get the room I had wanted so badly—a unit in a row house in Hwagok-dong." Recalling the time when she struggled because she could not afford the 300,000-won monthly rent, Shim Jin-hwa also said, "Every day felt like hell."

Against this backdrop, Shim Jin-hwa revealed that she still regularly looks after the parents of the late Kim Hyung Eun. Jang Young-ran said, "Although Jin-hwa is my junior, the reason I respect her is that she still visits Hyung Eun's father." Shim Jin-hwa recalled losing her father and Kim Hyung Eun around the same time, saying, "Hyung Eun passed away in January of that year, and my father passed away in June."

She said, "I was devastated when my father passed away. But Hyung Eun's parents had lost their child, hadn't they? I knew I couldn't be like a daughter to them, but I wanted to do what I could."

Shim Jin-hwa said, "He called again today. Hyung Eun's father calls me every day. His one pleasure in the day is having a glass of soju while calling me." Shim Jin-hwa also arranged a 90th-birthday celebration for Kim Hyung Eun's father. After hearing this, Jang Young-ran said, "That's why I think you're doing even better."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.