Guillaume Patry, Who Earned a '5,400% Return,' Gives His 38-Month-Old Daughter Early Investment Education: "Her First Investment Will Be Made With Her Appearance Fee From The Return of Superman"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Yu-na] Guillaume Patry gave his 38-month-old daughter Leah an early lesson in investing.

The June 30 episode of KBS2's The Return of Superman featured 38-month-old Leah receiving early investment education.

Leah woke up early, took vegetables out of the refrigerator herself, and began eating breakfast. After happily devouring healthy foods such as carrots, cucumbers, and bell peppers, she sweetly asked her father, "Should I buy some of this for you, too?" It was a lovable moment that showed how much she wanted to buy the foods she had enjoyed for him.

Guillaume began by telling her, "If you want to buy something for Dad, Leah also needs to make money." He then launched into a surprising early lesson in investing, saying, "To make money, you need to invest."

Guillaume especially drew attention by saying, "The earlier you start investing, the better," and adding, "Leah's first investment will be made with her appearance fee from The Return of Superman."

When Guillaume showed her a chart, Leah repeatedly asked "Why?" with her eyes shining with curiosity. The 38-month-old's enthusiastic barrage of questions prompted Guillaume to continue with age-appropriate explanations, leading to a father-daughter investment study session.

Guillaume explained that successful investing would allow her to buy as many delicious fruits as she wanted, including strawberries and blueberries. Leah, a little mukbang star who was especially serious when it came to food, confidently shouted, "I can do it!" and showed a surge of self-confidence.

Meanwhile, Guillaume Patry was born in Canada and rose to fame after appearing on JTBC's Non-Summit. A former professional gamer, he is now a full-time investor following his retirement from esports. He has made substantial profits from stock investments and drew attention in 2018 by revealing that he had earned a 5,400% return on Bitcoin.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.