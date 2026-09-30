Go Woo-ri Violates ‘Pregnancy-Ban Pact’ and Succeeds with IVF: “Cho Hyun Young Lost Work Because of Me” (‘Noback Tak Jae-hoon’)

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Go Woo-ri of ‘Noback Tak Jae-hoon’ revealed her IVF journey.

On the 30th, a video titled “Go Woo-ri, the first pregnant woman to volunteer to visit the show for prenatal care after violating the pregnancy-ban pact” was posted on the YouTube channel ‘Noback Tak Jae-hoon.’

Appearing with a prominent baby bump, Go Woo-ri discussed her pregnancy journey. “Because my husband and I were struggling with infertility, we were told that natural conception would be difficult, so we prepared for IVF. We were fortunate enough to conceive,” she said.

Tak Jae-hoon asked, “Did you violate the pregnancy-ban contract? I heard Cho Hyun Young is suing you. Cho Hyun Young hasn’t been seen lately.” Go Woo-ri and Cho Hyun Young formed the unit RAINBOW18 last year and had announced plans for active promotions. The unit’s activities were temporarily suspended after Go Woo-ri became pregnant, despite a pregnancy-ban clause that had been included for the group’s activities. Go Woo-ri confessed, “Cho Hyun Young has lost work lately because of me. We were originally working hard on our activities together.”

Tak Jae-hoon asked, “Did RAINBOW18’s activities stop because you became pregnant?” Go Woo-ri acknowledged it, saying, “That’s right.” She continued, “We didn’t expect it to work on the first try either. The doctor had been very concerned because my condition wasn’t good to begin with. So I kept going to the hospital even while we were promoting as a unit, and the doctor said it was time for me to try. The doctor kept telling me that, and although I wanted to continue our activities, I decided to try because waiting too long could make it difficult later.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.