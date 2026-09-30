"I Spend KRW 600,000 a Day on Gasoline"—Kim Yon-ja, the 'Festival Fairy' Who Conquered the Nation, Shows Her Class ('You Quiz on the Block')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Kim Yon-ja surprised viewers by revealing that her gasoline costs alone come to KRW 600,000 a day because of her packed festival schedule.

Kim Yon-ja, a beloved national singer celebrating her 52nd year since debut, appeared on the 30th episode of tvN's 'You Quiz on the Block.'

Kim Yon-ja spoke about her hectic schedule, which has recently taken her nonstop from college festivals to events across the country. She surprised everyone by saying, "When I'm busy, my gasoline costs come to KRW 600,000." She added, "Even my dance team travels in two cars," and said, "I think it costs about KRW 600,000 a day." Yoo Jae-suk reacted in surprise, saying, "That's not a monthly cost—it's daily," before adding, "Since you travel all over the country, that makes sense." Kim Yon-ja laughed and replied, "I think I've conquered the whole country."

Kim Yon-ja has recently won enthusiastic responses at college festivals and is beloved as the 'festival fairy' and the 'originator of sing-alongs.' She also revealed her connection to Pusan National University (PNU), where the college festival trend began.

Kim Yon-ja recalled, "I first received a request to come perform at a festival in 2018." She continued, "They're college students, after all. I worried, 'Would it be okay for someone my age to go? Would I get a good response?'" She added, "I later heard that the PNU student council had been criticized, with people asking, 'Why did you invite Kim Yon-ja?'" Kim Yon-ja went on to recall the students' passionate response, saying, "I went there worried, but the response was so enthusiastic, and they sang along with me."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.