Lee Kyung-shil shocked by medical checkup results after gaining weight: "They found several narrowed blood vessels on my brain MRI"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Comedian Lee Kyung-shil said she started dieting because she was concerned about her health.

On the 30th, a video titled "A Chaotic Travel Vlog of Kim Ji-seon Trying to Get Screen Time Between Jo Hye-ryun, Who Made the Whole Thing Bigger, and Lee Kyung-shil, Who Is Simply Having Fun" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Jo Hoe-ryeon: Jo Hye-ryeon."

That day, Jo Hye-ryun met with Lee Kyung-shil and Kim Ji-seon.

Kim Ji-seon asked Lee Kyung-shil, who had recently slimmed down after successfully losing weight, "You've lost a lot. How many kilograms did you lose?"

Jo Hye-ryun replied, "She lost a tremendous amount," while Lee Kyung-shil revealed, "I lost about 4–5 kilograms."

Lee Kyung-shil continued, "I had a medical checkup, and my blood sugar, cholesterol, and levels like that were all above the standard range."

Speaking about the results, Lee Kyung-shil also said, "The thing that shocked me the most was this: I had a brain MRI, and they found several places where the blood vessels were narrowed. We have a family history of this. These issues appeared after I gained weight, so I'm also trying to manage my weight a little." Her remarks drew attention.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.