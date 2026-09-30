Kim Sae-rom: "I Was Knocked Unconscious While Boxing Jo Hye-ryun, and Kim Shin-young Got a Nosebleed... She Still Feels Sorry" ('Radio Star')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Kim Sae-rom said on 'Radio Star' that she was knocked unconscious after being hit by Jo Hye-ryun.

Park Mi-sun, Kim Jung-nan, Kim Sae-rom and Kim Soo-mi appeared on the MBC entertainment program 'Radio Star,' which aired on the 30th.

Kim Sae-rom said she had changed YouTube production companies more than six times and had come on the show to find a new one. When Kim Sae-rom expressed concern that her YouTube view counts were not as high as expected, Kim Gu-ra suggested a piece of content, saying, "It seems your expectations are high, Sae-rom. Try boxing Jo Hye-ryun." Kim Sae-rom replied, "I actually went to learn boxing. That got some response."

Twenty years ago, Kim Sae-rom boxed Jo Hye-ryun on a holiday special program. The match made headlines after Kim Sae-rom was knocked unconscious when Jo Hye-ryun hit her. Kim Gu-ra told Park Mi-sun, who was unaware of what had happened, "She was knocked unconscious after being hit by Jo Hye-ryun." Kim Sae-rom corrected him, saying, "It wasn't me who got the nosebleed; it was Kim Shin-young. I was the one who passed out."

Kim Gu-ra explained, "They boxed on a show years ago. Kim Shin-young got a nosebleed, and Kim Sae-rom passed out. That's a story with a narrative." Kim Sae-rom added, "I've been telling this story for 20 years. Hye-ryun still feels really sorry about it." Kim Gu-ra drew laughs by suggesting, "You and Shin-young should get revenge on Jo Hye-ryun."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.