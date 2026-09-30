Kim Yon-ja Lost 100 Billion Won After Trusting Her Ex-Husband: "I Just Sang Without Keeping Track of the Money" ("You Quiz on the Block")

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Kim Yon-ja revealed that she returned to Korea penniless after entrusting her finances to her ex-husband, despite earning approximately 100 billion won.

Kim Yon-ja, a beloved national singer celebrating the 52nd anniversary of her debut, appeared on tvN's "You Quiz on the Block," which aired on the 30th.

Kim Yon-ja achieved major success in 1981 with the release of a medley album, which sold approximately 3.6 million copies. Then, in 1984, ten years after her debut, she found her signature song, "Sueundeung."

After "Cheonhajangsa," a Japanese-language adaptation of "Achimui Naraseo" became a major hit in Japan in 1988, she returned to the Japanese stage after 11 years.

Kim Yon-ja went on to dominate Japan's stages for more than 20 years. As one of the first-generation Korean Wave stars, she began in Japan and later performed around the world, including in Brazil, Cuba and Russia.

When Yoo Jae-suk asked, "I heard you didn't receive a single penny in appearance fees for overseas performances," Kim Yon-ja replied, "As I kept doing it, it became a charity show." She added, "That was how much I earned in Japan," and explained why she began performing for free: "An instrument broke during a performance in Hanoi, and they said they didn't have the money to repair it. I said I would cover the cost, and it caused a huge stir because the performance became free."

Although her glamorous overseas career seemed to have brought her wealth and fame, Kim Yon-ja said she did not have a single penny when she ended her overseas activities in 2012 and returned to Korea.

Kim Yon-ja revealed that she entrusted approximately 100 billion won in earnings to her ex-husband before returning to Korea penniless. "I didn't keep track of the money; I just sang," she said.

She explained, "It was extremely difficult at first. My ex-husband also ran the company. He handled the expenses for overseas charity performances, as well as all the costs in Japan." She continued, "I had never once asked how much I had earned or how much money my ex-husband had." She added, "I wanted to bring at least some of the money I had earned back to Korea, but he said, 'There is none. You are coming back empty-handed.'"

Kim Yon-ja said she had no choice but to return penniless, without receiving any of the money she had earned over those 20 years.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.