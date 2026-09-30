Kim Jung-nan Opens Up About Her Thyroid Cancer Battle: "Park Mi-sun Waited Until My Surgery Was Over" ('Radio Star')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Kim Jung-nan of Radio Star belatedly revealed that she had battled thyroid cancer.

The November 30 episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s variety show Radio Star featured Park Mi-sun, Kim Jung-nan, Kim Sae-rom and Kim Soo-mi.

When Park Mi-sun underwent chemotherapy, her close friend Kim Jung-nan reportedly prepared home-cooked meals for her and took meticulous care of her. Kim Jung-nan said, "When you got sick, I got sick too. You had pain in your chest, while I had thyroid problems, so I underwent surgery for cancer," belatedly revealing that she had undergone thyroid cancer surgery. She continued, "No one knew. I went back to YouTube soon after the surgery and resumed it again two months later. Fortunately, it was detected early, and the surgery went well." She added, "Quite a lot of bad things happened in my life last year. My father passed away in the summer, and then I had to mourn three cats one after another, which left me in poor condition. I suddenly collapsed at home and even needed stitches. It was a year when depressing things came crashing down like a tsunami."

Kim Jung-nan said, "You were a great source of strength when my father passed away, too. When I went to the hospital, you told me not to go alone, and I felt like crying. I mean, I was alone, wasn't I? I'm used to going everywhere alone, but you took care of me." Park Mi-sun added, "When you said you were going alone to hear the results, it didn't seem right. I didn't even have any hair, but I went with you."

Kim Jung-nan said, "I thought, 'Who would come on the day of my surgery?' But you and everyone else came and waited until it was over. It made me feel that I hadn't lived my life all wrong." She continued, "I feel like my mindset changed completely after I got sick. The way I approach life has changed."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.