Kim Yon-ja Opens Up About Mother Battling Acute Parkinson's Disease, Breaks Down in Tears: "She Can't Move Around" ('You Quiz on the Block')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Kim Yon-ja burst into tears as she recalled her mother, who is battling acute Parkinson's disease.

Kim Yon-ja, a beloved national singer celebrating 52 years since her debut, appeared on tvN's 'You Quiz on the Block' in the episode that aired on the 30th.

Yoo Jae-suk asked, "You moved to Seoul alone from your hometown when you were 15, didn't you? Is there anything you'd like to say to yourself back then?" Kim Yon-ja replied, "I always want to tell myself, 'You did well.' You really did." She added, "I managed to get through it even at such a young age, and I made it this far thanks to the people around me who helped me." She continued, "I think I'll live that kind of life going forward, too—as long as my voice holds out."

Kim Yon-ja then brought up her mother, the most precious person in her life. "I am a very blessed person. My mother always said, 'You're better than ten sons,'" she said with a smile as she talked about her mother. But she soon grew teary-eyed as she revealed that her mother is currently battling an illness.

"My mother has acute Parkinson's disease now, so she is lying in bed and can't move around," Kim Yon-ja confessed. Recalling her childhood, she said, "My mother gave birth to me when she was 19. She was like an older sister and a friend." She added, "When I was in my 20s and working across Korea, my mother traveled with me to the provinces and even served as my manager." She continued, "She went through a lot when she was young. Just when life had begun to get a little easier..." Her voice trailed off.

"You only live once; wouldn't it be wonderful if she could enjoy life and then pass away?" Kim Yon-ja said. "I feel so sorry for her," she added before ultimately breaking down in tears. She expressed her heartfelt wish, saying, "If a miracle were to happen, I wish she could appear before me again in good health."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.