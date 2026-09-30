"Did Yoo Hyun-chul Hit Me?" Season 10 Oksun Personally Explains Her "Black-and-Blue Bruise" Ahead of Her Wedding

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Oksun from Season 10 of "I'm Solo" has revealed the reason behind her severely bruised eye, which she showed less than a month before her wedding.

On the 30th, Oksun posted an explanation video on her social media, saying, "With less than a month to go before the wedding, my eye became badly swollen and black-and-blue. People asked if my husband hit me, but he didn't. I fell in the bathroom."

Oksun had previously shared a photo of the area around one eye covered in a dark blue bruise, less than a month before her wedding, raising concern among her fans. Various speculations also emerged about how she had been injured.

Oksun said, "My explanation(?) was delayed because of my husband's birthday, wedding preparations and taking care of the children," adding, "Even though this is my second wedding, preparing for it is still so difficult."

She then gave a detailed account of how she sustained the injury.

Oksun said, "On a weekend evening, my husband drank soju and I drank a bottle of wine. He must have been tired because he fell asleep on the sofa. I went to the bathroom to wash up, but when I came to, I realized I was sitting on the floor with my head slammed against it."

She continued, "When I lifted my head, blood was dripping. Without even having time to be startled, I looked in the mirror and quickly stopped the bleeding. At the time, I thought I might have suffered a small cut beside my eyebrow. The bleeding stopped quickly, so I even went live right away."

During that live broadcast, she reportedly said, "I cut myself with an eyebrow razor," because she was embarrassed to say that she had fallen. However, her eye became severely swollen and black-and-blue the next day, which also startled her husband.

Oksun added, "My husband was very surprised too, and he immediately bought me some medicine, which I applied diligently. And I have not had any alcohol since that day. I'm quitting drinking now."

Regarding her earlier decision to share the photo of her bruised eye, she said, "I wanted to share this bizarre episode of mine," adding, "I'm sorry it wasn't what many of you expected."

Finally, Oksun expressed her gratitude, saying, "Thank you to everyone who was concerned and to everyone who supports our marriage."

Meanwhile, Kim Seul-gi, who appeared as Oksun on Season 10 of "I'm Solo," and Yoo Hyun-chul, who appeared on Season 3 of "Love After Divorce," began publicly dating in 2022. In 2024, they showed themselves bringing their households together through TV CHOSUN's "Lovers of Joseon." During this process, they even registered their marriage, but rumors of a breakup later surfaced.

After appearing to resolve their differences, the two later hinted at a reunion through lovestagram posts. They are set to hold their wedding on October 24 at an undisclosed location in Seoul.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.