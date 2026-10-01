Park Mi-sun Keeps Her Short Hair After Battling Cancer: "It's Not That My Hair Doesn't Grow—I've Cut It More Than 10 Times" ("Radio Star")

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Park Mi-sun, who appeared on "Radio Star," candidly opened up about the emotions she experienced while undergoing cancer treatment.

The November 30 episode of "Radio Star," an entertainment program on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), featured Park Mi-sun, Kim Jung-nan, Kim Sae-rom and Kim Soo-mi.

Park Mi-sun said she had undergone chemotherapy 16 times after the cancer spread to her lymph nodes. "The treatment process was difficult, but I tried to get through it cheerfully. I wanted to receive treatment quietly, but my colleagues kept appearing on television and crying, so people thought I had a terminal illness. Jo Hye-ryun cried every time she appeared on a show. When people searched my name, they saw 'Park Mi-sun's funeral,' and even videos of my funeral came up. It appeared so often that relatives living in the provinces even contacted me. I was fine and receiving treatment properly. So I had to let people know I was alive through 'You Quiz on the Block.'"

Although the treatment process was difficult, Park Mi-sun said she tried to enjoy it. "All your body hair falls out within 14 days of starting chemotherapy. I prepared wigs in advance, and I shaved my head because cleaning up the hair after it fell out would have been a hassle. People usually cry when they shave their heads, but I didn't shed any tears—I enjoyed it. I like Furiosa from 'Mad Max.' I thought, 'When else will I get to try this hairstyle?' So I shaved my head and even took commemorative photos."

Park Mi-sun explained, "If I cried, my family and the people around me would have had a hard time, so I talked about it as if nothing were wrong. That made it easier for those around me to accept."

When Park Mi-sun informed her husband, Lee Bong-won, by text message that she had been diagnosed with cancer, his reply was, "It's okay. You have me." Park Mi-sun said, "I thought this process would either lead to divorce or bring us closer. Depending on how my husband acted, I thought we would either get divorced or become closer. When people get sick, their minds can become twisted. But when my husband responded this way, my heart melted. So we've been living like newlyweds lately."

Park Mi-sun also said that many people around her took care of her. "People around me looked after me a lot when I was sick. Kyung-sil said she would come to my house, and when I told her not to, she sent bulgogi, lettuce and water kimchi. I ate it all so happily. Yang Hee-eun lives nearby, and she suddenly came over, gave me some bread, looked at me and said, 'You're still a long way from being well,' before leaving. Sunwoo Yong-nyeo, whom I call Mom, worries about me every day. She told me I needed to eat meat and bought some for me. Do-yeon texted me, 'I saw a round-fruit abeliophyllum.' I understood the thought behind it. Jung-nan cooked so many meals for me by my side. I will never forget it for as long as I live. I was so grateful."

However, Park Mi-sun said that Lee Bong-won had suddenly bid her farewell after 34 years of marriage. "Didn't he appear on 'Radio Star' when I was sick? He sang 'The Story of an Old Couple in Their 60s,' and everyone was moved. But was it really something to be moved by? After the show, Haha texted me, 'I watched it, but weren't the lyrics a bit much?' Wasn't he sending me off for good? I was very sick at the time." Her remarks drew laughter.

Park Mi-sun said she began wearing earrings after cutting her hair. "People still think my hair hasn't grown, but I've cut it more than ten times. Once I tried having it short, people told me it suited me so well. I had wanted to try short hair for a long time, but I couldn't because of my television work. Bong-seon told me, 'You lost your health, but you found your style.' The haircut turned out well."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.