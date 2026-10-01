Kim Sook Turns Down Kim Ho-young's Guest Appearance on 'Bibo': "Only Celebrities on the Level of Yoo Jae-suk or Song Hye-kyo Can Appear; This Isn't Your Place"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Kim Sook of 'Bibo' revealed an anecdote about turning down Kim Ho-young's guest appearance.

On the 30th, VIVO TV uploaded a video titled 'Kim Sook Is Leaving Bimilbojang.'

The listener said they had gone on a solo hotel staycation but felt they had wasted their money because they had done nothing, and asked how to enjoy one.

Kim Sook asked, "Do you know anyone who goes on hotel staycations? I heard Kim Ho-young has been doing them since he was young," and called Kim Ho-young. Kim Sook, who currently appears with Kim Ho-young on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s 'Midnight Horror Story 6,' said, "I've recently become completely charmed by Ho-young. These days, he doesn't often come say hello when he comes for 'Midnight Horror Story,' but Ho-young always knocks on my dressing-room door, circles around twice, and then comes in." Her comment drew laughter.

Song Eun-i said, "I have something to take up with you. I won't let this slide." Kim Ho-young then suddenly appeared in the studio, surprising them both. It turned out to be a surprise event organized by Kim Ho-young and the production staff. Kim Ho-young explained, "I was originally supposed to join by phone, but I said I would go meet them in person since I was going anyway. So we decided to surprise you two without letting you know. They told me not to tell you under any circumstances, so the surprise worked."

After naturally taking a seat reserved for a guest, Kim Ho-young said, "I once brought it up with Sook, too. I asked, 'Could you invite me sometime?' She said the show doesn't have guests and focuses mainly on phone conversations, so there was no such opportunity. That's when I decided to go myself."

Kim Sook said, "I told you clearly. I said, 'Ho-young, this isn't your place to come. It would only be possible for someone on the level of Yoo Jae-suk or Song Hye-kyo.' I told him his turn was still a long way off, but he walked in of his own accord." Her comment drew laughter. Kim Ho-young replied, "But when they happened to ask whether I could join by phone, I thought I should go."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.