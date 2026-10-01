Lee Hye-young Appears in “Luxury Leopard-Print Fashion” for Divorce Interview: “I Was Sad, Yet I Bought Clothes and Wore Them to the Interview”

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer and painter Lee Hye-young revealed why she appeared in a striking outfit for an interview after announcing her divorce.

On the 30th, Lee Hye-young’s YouTube channel posted a video titled “Think Leopard Print Is Hard to Wear? Fashion Expert Lee Hye-young Shows You How to Wear Leopard Print Without Looking Tacky.”

While introducing various leopard-print items and looks, Lee Hye-young paired a leopard-print blouse with a black jacket. “Even wearing just this shirt gives you a certain feel. Compared with wearing a white or blue shirt underneath, it looks more passionate and more sensually sexy,” she said, emphasizing, “Leopard print is confidence.”

The luxury leopard-print blouse held a special memory for her. Lee Hye-young said, “I was filming a movie 20 years ago when news of my divorce came out. It caused an uproar with the production company. They said, ‘You should have told us in advance if you were going to get divorced.’ But how was I supposed to know I was going to get divorced? I was in a situation where I had to do interviews while going through that sadness. I didn’t even have the courage to stand before people. My confidence had fallen, and as I wondered what to wear, I decided to wear leopard print to express that I was strong and to show what was inside me, so I bought it. I remember that back then I wore it with a pencil skirt that hugged my body.”

Lee Hye-young then found photos of the leopard-print look she wore for the interview. After seeing the photos, she exclaimed, “Even though I was this sad, the strength to buy something like this, wear it, and walk out in it—that is the spirit of leopard print.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.