"I Was Defrauded by an Actress After Not Receiving Construction Fees" Wife Seeking to End 25-Year Marriage Makes Shocking Confession ('Four Frames of Fate')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] A woman's story of allegedly being defrauded by an actress after failing to receive payment for construction work was revealed on 'Four Frames of Fate,' drawing attention.

The premiere episode of KBS Joy's 'Four Frames of Fate,' which aired on the 30th, featured Lee Sang-min and Ha Yoo-bi as hosts. 'Four Frames of Fate' is a counseling variety show for people struggling with the burdens of life, anxiety about the future and private concerns. Four fate readers, all actual shamans, appear on the program to assess the guests' fortunes and help resolve their distressing concerns.

The third guest seeking a reading that day revealed that she was considering divorcing her husband.

The woman, who said she had been married for 25 years, stated, "Everything I had when I got married disappeared. We even owned a home in the Gangnam District under both our names, but my husband co-signed a loan to help repay his younger sibling's debt. As a result, the apartment was placed under provisional seizure overnight."

She continued, "Nothing has gone right since I got married, and life has been difficult. My husband has been worn down by dealing with people, and he has also lost his assets. I was defrauded by an actress whom she came to know through me after not receiving payment for construction work. I was also deceived by a venture entrepreneur after being taken in by flattering promises." She added, "Because we've been caught in such a vicious cycle, I now feel that we need to let each other go. I no longer want to live as someone's wife," explaining why she had decided to seek a divorce.

However, the fate reader said, "This is not a situation that points to divorce," adding, "In particular, if you divorce, either one of you could develop a serious health problem."

Undeterred, the guest reiterated her desire for a divorce, saying, "We didn't even have children. It feels as though I've spent 25 years in a meaningless marriage. I want to live my own life."

Even so, the fate reader urged her not to proceed with the divorce, saying, "Wait just three years."

After the consultation, the guest said, "I'll have a good conversation with my husband. Since I am the one who has to make decisions about my life, I will take the advice into consideration," adding, "My desire to get divorced has softened somewhat."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.