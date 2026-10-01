Hwang Jung-eum, a Face Ruined by Botched Plastic Surgery... "I Had the Implant Removed as Soon as I Got My Nose Done; I Was Depressed"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Images of actress Hwang Jung-eum from the time she underwent nose surgery have drawn attention.

On the 30th, Hwang Jung-eum uploaded a video to her YouTube channel titled 'The Day My Desired Look Was Ruined While Trying to Find My Personal Color.'

While getting her personal color analyzed, Hwang Jung-eum described her desired look as "natural." She candidly admitted, "I had so much plastic surgery that I ruined my pretty face, so I'm undergoing restoration work to return to how I looked before. For example, if surgery cost 20 million won, restoration costs 200 million won. I don't know what I was thinking."

Hwang Jung-eum also candidly revealed that she had double-eyelid surgery four times and had surgery on her nose.

She added that she now looks closer to how she did in the past.

Hwang Jung-eum said, "I had the implant removed as soon as I got my nose done because it didn't suit me. I ended up looking like Keanu Reeves. I had the surgery when I appeared in my first drama, and at the time, my nose was so..."

Archival footage showing Hwang Jung-eum around the time she underwent nose surgery for a drama in approximately 2005 was then shown, drawing attention.

Hwang Jung-eum explained, "I must have been a little anxious when I transitioned to acting. I think I tried to soothe myself by changing my appearance." She continued, "My mom said she couldn't stand looking at me and told me not to come out of my room. I was so depressed."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.