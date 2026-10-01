Kim Ji-won leaves Yoo Jae-suk in stitches with a tooth-sacrifice anecdote: "He tore open a wrapper with his teeth" ("You Quiz on the Block")

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] TV personality Yoo Jae-suk burst out laughing at the somewhat absurd good-deed story about him that actress Kim Ji-won shared.

At the end of the episode of tvN's "You Quiz on the Block" that aired on the 30th, a preview featuring Kim Ji-won was released.

In the video, Kim Ji-won told Yoo Jae-suk, "I want to add one more story to your million heartwarming anecdotes," before recalling a shoot they had worked on together in the past.

Kim Ji-won previously appeared on "Running Man," the SBS program Yoo Jae-suk featured in, in 2016. She shared an anecdote about how Yoo had helped her avoid a penalty at the time.

Kim Ji-won explained, "You tore open a wrapper with your teeth." She then highlighted Yoo's thoughtfulness, saying, "Your precious teeth..." Yoo, however, drew laughs by responding awkwardly, "I was surprised that this became a heartwarming story."

Kim Ji-won also opened up about her honest feelings regarding her first solo variety-show appearance. Recalling how extremely nervous she had been beforehand, she said, "I was so nervous that I would suddenly get up even after lying down to go to sleep," adding, "I bit my nails and shook my legs."

She also previewed an honest account of her everyday life. Kim Ji-won said, "I like the feeling of coming home from work and lying down on the sofa," and added, "I have pent-up frustration," leaving viewers curious about the story behind the remark.

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-won will return to viewers in SBS's new Friday-Saturday drama "Doctor X: The Era of the White Mafia," which premieres in October, marking her first drama appearance in about two years since "Queen of Tears."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.