Lee Kyung-shil's Daughter Jenny Son Gives Her Nephew a Stern Lecture: "If You Develop Bad Habits, You Won't Be Able to Function in Society"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Yu-na] The sight of comedian Lee Kyung-shil's daughter, Jenny Son, firmly disciplining her nephew Lee Hun as he threw a tantrum has drawn attention.

On the 30th, the YouTube channel 'My Mom, Lee Kyung-shil' uploaded a video titled 'Everland After 20 Years?? A Truly Healing Trip Made by Mom, Daughter, and Grandson Lee Hun Together!'

In the video, Lee Kyung-shil went to an amusement park with her daughter Jenny Son and grandson Lee Hun.

After arriving at the amusement park, the three began riding the attractions. Lee Hun fearlessly enjoyed the rides, prompting Lee Kyung-shil to watch her grandson fondly and say, "Lee Hun isn't scared at all and rides the attractions really well."

When her nephew insisted on riding every attraction he wanted, Jenny Son admonished him, saying, "You can't do everything you want. Do you think life is that easy?" When he eventually threw a tantrum, she was also seen disciplining him, saying, "If you develop bad habits, you won't be able to function in society later."

The group later enjoyed water activities, T Express and the safari in succession. At the safari, they had a wonderful time watching tigers, lions and bears.

As the outing came to an end, Lee Kyung-shil expressed her affection for her grandson by telling her daughter Jenny Son, "I enjoyed coming with Lee Hun more than coming with you."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.