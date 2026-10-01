Kim Hye-eun responds to "Put some clothes on" comments: "Do I have to see my silhouette to get a wake-up call?"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Kim Hye-eun explained why she usually wears clothes that reveal her figure in response to comments saying, "Put some clothes on."

On the 30th, a video titled "Kim Hye-eun's Fall Skincare Essentials Revealed" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Kim Hye-eun Geunyang Hae! Eun."

Before introducing her basic skincare products, Kim Hye-eun brought up her usual clothing choices. She said, "Don't you put on a sleeveless top, do your makeup, and then get dressed?" She continued, "But a few people who watch our channel left comments saying, 'Put some clothes on' and 'Your clothes are too revealing.'" Kim Hye-eun had previously filmed herself wearing only sleeveless outfits.

She explained her usual style at home, saying, "I wore a spaghetti-strap top. That's how I really look," and adding, "I generally dress so that my figure is visible."

Kim Hye-eun said, "When I wear a sleeveless top with skin-tight leggings, the flesh bulges out and the fat under my buttocks becomes visible." She added, "If the fat under your buttocks is sagging, you have to tighten your muscles, which helps you manage your figure." She continued, "The silhouette reflected in a mirror or window as I walk by is my real silhouette," adding, "It really gives me a wake-up call."

She drew attention with her candid self-care routine, saying, "I deliberately wear tight-fitting clothes at home to keep myself in check," while objectively checking her figure and staying focused on maintaining it.

Meanwhile, Kim Hye-eun married a dentist in 2001 and has a daughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.