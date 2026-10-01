"I've Been Seriously Ill Lately": Cupping Marks Cover Shin Ji's Gaunt Shoulders, Raising Health Concerns

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Shin Ji has sparked concern after appearing noticeably thinner recently. She personally shared, "I've been a little seriously ill lately," describing her current health condition.

On the 30th, a video titled "Why Shin Ji Has Been Busy Lately: This Is What Koyote Is Like Offstage" was posted on the YouTube channel 'Eotteoshinji?!?'.

The production crew was surprised to discover cupping marks on Shin Ji's back that day. The marks were especially prominent up to her shoulders and could not be concealed by her clothing.

When the crew asked, "Female singers don't usually get cupping, do they?" Shin Ji shot back, "Since when have I been a female singer? I'm just a singer," drawing laughs.

The crew then remarked, "The cupping marks have come up to your neck." Shin Ji replied, "I've been a little seriously ill lately," sharing an update on her health. The crew responded sympathetically, saying, "Oh no."

Recently, Shin Ji has faced speculation about health problems after YouTube content and social media posts showed her looking noticeably thinner than before.

Shin Ji is listed as 164 centimeters tall on her profile and is reportedly 42 kilograms. After undergoing an eight-constitution test, she was told that she had virtually no muscle mass—to the point that it was surprising she could walk—and that her body was at the level of someone in their 50s. The results continued to worry her fans.

Shin Ji has been working to manage her health, including starting exercise to improve her stamina and overall fitness.

Meanwhile, Shin Ji married singer Moon Won on May 2.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.